WEST COLUMBIA — Sons of the American Revolution Cradle of Texas Chapter 33 welcomed guest speaker Eileen M. Benitz Wagner and gave out a few recognitions during its Feb. 8 meeting.
Andrew Hillman, a fifth-grader at Sweeny Elementary School, was recognized as the chapter’s nominee to the Texas Society Sons of the American Revolution’s Americanism Elementary School Poster Contest. His poster was titled “Valley Force” with an essay Included on the poster. As chapter winner, Andrew received $100 and a certificate of recognition. His poster will be judged at the society’s 125th annual convention in March, where he will vie for a $300 top prize.
Three citizens also received the Sons of the American Revolution Bronze Good Citizenship Medal:
Alex H. Weems Jr. worked more than two years to bring the American Legion Hall in West Columbia up to date. He estimates the rehabilitation took some 750 hours. Originally constructed in 1947, the building, although well maintained, did not meet the needs of today. Significant upgrades included bringing bathrooms into compliance with the American Disabilities Act, revamping the kitchen and increasing the amount of usable space by 200 square feet. The latter was accomplished by removing a support wall and installing an overhead support beam.
Member William “Bill” C. Sander Sr. has worked more than 1,600 hours over seven years to support the Louise Graveyard Association. The Grave Yard Cemetery Association was established in 1897 by five local citizens and is a mile north of Louise on CR 319. The board for the association is still working to develop a one-page history of the cemetery and is proud of the upkeep improvements made over the past seven years.
Member Winston C. Avera Jr. was honored for 10 years of service to the Old Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia. Avera began working on the records and maps of the historic Columbia cemetery in 2011, he said. Documenting those buried has taken many years and countless hours of effort by the trustees of the Columbia Cemetery Association, past and present. Of 137 people whose burial locations were unknown in 2011, Avera has found the graves of 117.
The Columbia Cemetery Association invites visitors to explore the cemetery at the intersection of 16th and East Jackson streets in West Columbia and read the state markers of 10 historical people. A recently installed message board at the main entrance shows a list of all occupants and their locations as well as a map of the cemetery.
Wagner gave a presentation on her book “In Search of the Acadia: A Civil War Blockade Runner.” The Acadia was a British steam-powered River-Clyde Side Wheeler built in Sorel, Quebec, Canada, in 1864 for the purpose of running the Union blockade of Confederate ports.
After stopping in Florida and Havana, she sail for the Texas port. She never made it, instead running aground about 300 yards from shore near Velasco. When the tide is low, and other conditions just right, her crow’s nest is still visible.
The next chapter meeting will be 11:30 a.m. March 14 at El Campo Seafood and Grill, 110 W. Railroad St. in El Campo. Meetings are open to the public.
