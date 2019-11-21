Vivian Fisher won “Citizen of the Year” on Aug. 9, 1998, and was known for her involvement with the community and dedication to numerous causes, especially those supporting students. She persuaded members of the Sweeny Garden Club to give scholarships, saying “It doesn’t have to be much, just enough for books.”
Since then, Sweeny Garden Club has been handing out scholarships for book money. The club has awarded $1,000 scholarships to 57 local graduates over the past 20 years.
This is accomplished thanks to the efforts of Vivian’s daughter, Susie Fisher Fletcher. She took up her mother’s cause after Fischer’s death in 1999. She has donated 20 quilts to the club, each raffled with funds going toward the scholarships.
“I make these quilts in honor of my mother,” she said.
Fletcher, who now lives in Kerrville, sews the quilts and Fisher’s other descendants support her with materials and ticket sales.
This year, the Sweeny Garden Club will raffle another quilt to raise funds to be awarded to a local graduate. The Christmas-themed quilt is titled “Joy” and was the 20th donation made by Fletcher.
Proceeds from the raffle will fund the Vivian Fisher Memorial Scholarship for deserving students in the class of 2020. The Sweeny Garden Club will draw the winner during Sweeny’s Christmas in the Park celebration on Dec. 7.
Raffle tickets are $1 each or $5 for six. They are available from any member of the Sweeny Garden Club. Tickets also will be sold at Stewart’s Grocery in Sweeny from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 21, Nov. 26, Dec. 4. and Dec. 7.
