I was a sickly child. Many a time, I only felt like lying on my side, pushing a small toy car back and forth, imagining a story.
Asthma, double pneumonia and anemia were about to take my life. At the doctor’s office, after examination, Dr. Madison excused me to the lobby so that I wouldn’t hear his report to my mom. However, he left the door cracked, and I heard him prepare her for the inevitable. He said, “You’re not going to raise this child.”
She hoped I hadn’t heard. I heard. I thought about it during the night. Dying wasn’t a subject I could wrap my young mind around. (I was under 10 years old.)
The next morning, while Mother was at the stove, I said, “Dr. Madison said I was going to die, didn’t he?”
Pausing a moment to come to terms with her child’s awareness, she answered, “Yes. He did. I had hoped that you hadn’t heard what he said.”
I responded, “Well, I’m not going to die. God is going to heal me.”
I haven’t had asthma or pneumonia since that day. In fact, the first time I gave blood as an adult, I told the phlebotomist, “You can’t imagine what it means to me to be so healthy that I can give life to others.”
My healing was my first experience with prayer and a miracle. Since then, I’ve been privileged to see a few physical healings and many psychological and emotional healings.
With the pandemic very real in America, the National Day of Prayer is of great significance. Thursday, is a day when all Americans are asked to seek God and his healing in prayer. The esteemed Susan Moore emailed me and urged me to write about it this week.
I replied with one word, “Sure.”
Here are reasons why prayer is important:
Prayer realigns us with God.
We all have to begin to pray with soul-searching and this sentiment from the Bible, “Create in me a pure heart, God. Make my spirit right again” (Psalm 51:10, International Children’s Bible).
Or, from The Living Bible, “Create in me a new, clean heart, O God, filled with clean thoughts and right desires.”
We must begin with repentance in humility. Doing so enables access.
Prayer relieves stress.
Prayer and purposeful sinning aren’t compatible, so ongoing sinning or planning to continue sinning have to be deleted. When sin is removed, the stress of sin is alleviated (except for ongoing or potential consequences).
Prayer takes your life to the cleaners.
If truly sincere, naughtiness will be cleaned off your phone, tablet and computer. Keepsakes from wrongdoing will be cleaned out of your life. You’ll clean your mind by disciplining your thoughts. All this in preparation to be heard when you pray. You can’t feel that your prayers get beyond the clouds if you are hoarding opposition to God.
Prayer lifts your spirit.
You feel you have God’s attention, that he cares about you and that you have placed yourself on his heart. You no longer feel forlorn in your concern because you have heavenly companionship in your struggle, and you sense it.
Prayer waves you into the arms of God.
Jesus gave us an open invitation, “Are you weary, carrying a heavy burden? Then come to me. I will refresh your life, for I am your oasis” (Matthew 11:28, the Passion Translation).
You’ll better recognize this verse from the King James Version: “Come to Me, all you who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
“We don’t trouble God by coming to him, we trouble God when we don’t come to him,” so said the famous old-time preacher, the Rev. Dwight L. Moody.
Prayer lifts your mind to the correct perspective.
Rather than being independent, we are dependent. Rather than being self-sufficient, we are insufficient. Rather than going it alone, we need divine companionship. Rather than being arrogant, we need to be congenial with the one who has the “whole world in his hands.” Rather than feeling big and bad, we need to feel mortal … in need of immortality.
Prayer helps you feel community at the highest level.
When you hear someone praying for you, you feel like you belong. You feel important to them, and you feel represented by them.
Prayer is the most noble way to care about others and your country.
Caring about others is the best unselfish, loving and “leaning in” way to be.
