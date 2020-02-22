ALVIN — In celebration of Black History month, the Alvin Community College Black Student Association will sponsor a Food Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the ACC Student Center, 3110 Mustang Road, Alvin.
The festival will feature eateries owned by African Americans.
“Patrons will have an opportunity to feast on food from the various vendors,” said Akilah Martin, ACC Director of College and Career Pathways.
The event is one of many on campus throughout February, which is Black History Month. Other events include the screening of “Hidden Figures” and a table talk for students.
The Black Student Association was created to enhance and unify the black student community promoting a sense of union among students, faculty, staff and alumni.
“We want to raise awareness of the accomplishments, achievements and needs of the black student body,” Martin said.
To help further its mission, the association recently launched a mentorship program.
“The purpose is to increase retention and completion rates of high school-graduated African American students enrolled in academic and technical programs,” Martin said.
The new program is aligned with the ACC’s mission.
“Our goal is to provide high quality and innovative academic, technical, and cultural educational opportunities for the diverse communities it serves,” Martin said.
The Black Student Association is seeking vendors for the Food Festival. Those interested in participating can learn more by visiting www.alvincollege.edu and click on the “Marketplace” link, or call 281-756-3726 or 281-756-3777.
