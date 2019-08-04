ANGLETON
Library branches change their hours
The Clute and Freeport branches of the Brazoria County Library System are adjusting their schedules to allow patrons greater access to library services.
The Clute Library will now be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed Sunday and Monday.
The Freeport Library will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It will continue to be closed Friday and Sunday.
“The new schedule means that patrons will now have increased access to a library open late Monday through Thursday in the Brazosport area.” said Lisa Loranc, library director of the Brazoria County Library System.
The Lake Jackson Library hours will remain unchanged. It will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sunday.
ANGLETON
Class of 1974 seeks missing graduates
Members of the Angleton High School Class of 1974 are seeking fellow graduates as plans are made for the 45-year class reunion.
Class members can update their contact information at ahsclassof74@hotmail.com or by texting/calling 979-922-9725 or 979-215-7288. Members who don’t plan to attend the reunion are asked to contact organizers so their name can be marked off the list.
