LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College Community Education is teaming up with the Learning Resources Network to offer online certificates and courses that focus on skills for the 21st century.
LERN’s UGotClass courses let students earn certificates in a variety of different fields, including business, human resources, leadership, management, new media marketing, social media for business, training and education and a variety of technology skills, among other fields.
These are certificate programs that will allow students to improve their resumes and enhance their opportunities for employment.
UGotClass courses are taught by leading practitioners and teachers. They include audio presentations from the teacher, as well as interaction with other participants. Most courses are one month in length and have fixed start and end dates.
Serving more than 1,000 colleges, universities and schools, LERN is the largest continuing education association in the world.
Registration is ongoing and some classes start as early as Monday. For information and a full list of certificates and courses offered, visit www.yougotclass.org/index.cfm/Brazosport.
