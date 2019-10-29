ANGLETON — As part of a new mobile initiative, the Brazoria County Library System will begin lending Wi-Fi hotspots to cardholders to help bridge the digital gap in area communities and open new opportunities for residents who might not otherwise have access to the internet.
The library system has 50 T-Mobile hotspots available as part of the program. Library patrons can place a request for the item for pickup at their local branch.
The service is for adult cardholders in good standing (those with less than $10 in outstanding fines and no overdue books). The hotspot checks out for 14 days, with no renewals. The late fee is $1 per day, and the device is disabled when overdue.
The new circulating mobile hotspots will be featured on the library webpage, bcls.lib.tx.us, and patrons can view the guidelines and place requests there. For information, visit a local branch library.
