LAKE JACKSON
‘Pumpkin church’ opens patch Saturday
Christ Lutheran Church will host its annual Pumpkin Patch Saturday through Oct. 31 at 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson.
Pumpkins will be available for purchase and prices vary by size, but the patch itself is completely free. Families are invited to explore the patch and take photos from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Profits from the patch will go to the Society of St. Stephen to help local families struggling to pay rent and utilities.
For information, call 979-297-2013.
FREEPORT
Financial aid workshop coming to Brazosport
Brazosport College will host a financial aid workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St.
College representtaives will guide parents through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and scholarship application process.
Participants should bring their 2018 tax returns and W-2 forms, Social Security numbers and dates of birth, and FSA identification for student and parents.
Learn more about financial aid and available scholarships at www.brazosport.edu/financialaid.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.