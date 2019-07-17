All infants and toddlers should ride in a rear-facing car seat until they reach the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer. Children who have outgrown the rear-facing weight or height limit for their car seat should use a forward-facing seat with a harness for as long as possible — up to the highest weight or height allowed by the manufacturer. All children whose weight or height is above the forward-facing limit for their car seat should use a belt-positioning booster seat until the vehicle lap-and-shoulder seat belt fits properly. Typically, this happens between 8 and 12 years of age. When children are old enough and large enough to use the vehicle seat belt alone, they should always use lap-and-shoulder seat belts for optimal protection. All child passengers younger than 13 should ride securely restrained in the back seat, where they are safest — every trip, every time.
This is one of the most often asked questions I get from families. Although it is not yet law in Texas to keep children rear-facing until at least age 2, it is best practice to follow the recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics to keep children rear-facing as long as possible to the maximum weight and height of the rear-facing convertible seat in order to provide the best crash protection.
Rear-facing, convertible seats go up to at least 40 pounds, with some going up to 45 or 50 pounds. This could easily accommodate a child well beyond age 2 as the pediatricians’ association is recommending.
Parents often ask child safety-seat experts what is the safest seat for their baby. Truth be told, for an infant or young child, it is not the brand of seat they purchase, but the direction they face in their vehicle that will save their child’s life. The main reason is the neck and spine of an infant or young child is not fully developed yet and needs extra protection. A small child’s head is at a larger proportion of their body weight than it is for an adult — 25 percent for a child compared to about 6 percent for an adult.
That extra weight needs a strong neck and spine to help support it during a crash when the head can be violently snapped forward, causing a spinal injury, which can lead to paralysis or death.
The rear-facing car seat supports the head, neck and spine of infants and toddlers. It also distributes crash forces over the entire body, rather than just at the harnesses. The rear-facing child is the safest passenger in the vehicle, and this new law will keep parents from turning their child forward-facing too soon.
Unfortunately, for many parents, it is often considered as a milestone when they child turns a year old. They interpret this to mean it is time to turn your baby forward-facing. This is not best practice and will not keep a baby from suffering a broken neck or spinal injury in a crash.
One of the main reasons parents turn their child forward-facing is they are concerned their child is unhappy and uncomfortable staying in a rear-facing position because their legs touch the back of the seat.
It is important to know children’s joints are not fully formed until they are older and remain very flexible. Sitting cross-legged is not uncomfortable for a small child.
It is also important to note that as a child progresses to the next step of a child safety seat, they are actually being demoted in terms of the safety provided by that seat. Children should stay in the rear-facing infant seat until they outgrow the weight and height limit of that seat, and then move to a rear-facing convertible seat until they reach the rear-facing size limit of that seat. On average, that will happen at about 4 years old.
The rear-facing child is the safest passenger in the vehicle.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents not be too quick transitioning children to the next step, but instead to keep children in seats with harnesses as long as possible for the limit of the seat. Often, parents move a child to a booster seat too soon, wiether when they are not large enough or mature enough to sit still for the entire trip.
For a car seat to do its job, it must be appropriate for a child’s age, size and developmental stage. It also must be adjusted accordingly to fit the child securely and be installed properly in each vehicle. Unfortunately, most car seats are not used correctly. The best way to make sure a child is protected is to have a free inspection by a certified child passenger safety technician in your area.
I urge all parents and caregivers to be sure their child is riding in the right seat, going in the right direction and harnessed properly, and that the seat is properly installed by getting a free car seat inspection. Car seat inspections are performed by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians.
Visit buckleup.tamu.edu to find a technician by searching city, county or zip code. Technicians can provide hands-on advice and instruction to make sure your children are safe and riding in the proper seat for their age, weight, height and developmental stage.
Call 979-864-1558 to make an appointment and I will be happy to help with your child’s safety seat.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.