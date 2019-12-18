The Alvin Community College Board of Regents voted to adjust student tuition and fees during their meeting Nov. 21.
Under the changes, tuition per credit hour will increase from $46 to $47 for students who live in district and from $92 to $94 for those who live outside the district. Even with the increase, the college remains the third-lowest rate for six Gulf Coast community colleges. The increase will take effect in fall of 2020 and is the first increase since 2017. “We’re pleased with our fiscal situation that we can keep tuition at a reasonable level,” Board Chairman Mike Pyburn said. “We want to keep it as low as we can to remain accessible to as many students as possible.”
There were also decreases and increases in certain fees that applied to specific programs.
In other action, regents approved a set of Core Value Statements for the college. The statement includes the acronym CARES, for Community Asset, Accountable, Responsive, Excellence and Student-centered.
The statements were developed through focus groups, meetings and a survey, and included input from faculty, students, staff and members of the community. The Core Value Statements help in defining the college’s purpose and serves to accompany the mission and vision statements for ACC.
“The development of our Core Values Statements was an exciting and inclusive process,” ACC President Christal M. Albrecht said. “I deeply appreciate the participation of the ACC board, the ACC Foundation, our Community Advisory Committee and all of the faculty, staff and students who participated in the process. I love that the Core Values acronym, CARES, represents how we feel about our mission as a college.”
Institutional Effectiveness and Research Director Dr. Pam Shefman presented the annual data report to the regents. Shefman noted the fall 2019 semester was the highest enrollment ever, and the number of students increased at all locations including the ACC main campus.
Regents also approved a contract to construct a new elevator, heard a presentation regarding president goals, heard a presentation on a compensation study, heard an update on accreditation reaffirmation, received the annual college data report, approved a resolution to cast votes for Brazoria County Appraisal District representative, approved hiring of biology, math and health information management instructors, approved hiring of Police Chief Brian Allen and approved monthly financial reports.
The board will have its next meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Nolan Ryan Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.