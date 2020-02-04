The Clarion at Brazosport College will host a special performance Saturday that will resonate with those who call coastal Brazoria County home.
“The Living Coast” is a gorgeous nature film, storytelling and live music experience that celebrates the Texas Gulf Coast. The production highlights surfing, shrimping and fishing around Surfside Jetty and Matagorda Bay.
Featuring the music of Montopolis, film by Anlo Sepulveda and archival photography of the Great Galveston Hurricane, surfers, sailors, shrimpers, oilmen, poets and scientists all share their stories in interviews about this complicated region of serene beauty, vast industry and incredible contradictions.
The Montopolis ensemble features members of the Austin Symphony Orchestra and Texas rock and country musicians performing with a narrator who tells stories from the coast. These tales include the Galveston Hurricane of 1900, turtle rescues and fishing expeditions gone awry.
The Texas Standard calls the show “a multimedia love letter to the Texas coast, with voices and images from the Gulf set to an original score,” while Texas Monthly says “a Montopolis show is like a night of beautiful chamber music, but with electric guitar and the twang of pedal steel giving a Texas kick to the keys and strings.”
Sepulveda, director of the film “Yakona,” has created stunning imagery. A native of Corpus Christi, Sepulveda’s knowledge of the region has enabled him to capture new perspectives of beaches, wetlands, oil rigs, refineries, epic kite surfing and industrial fishing boats — a complete visual portrait of life on the coast.
Fourth in the Montopolis concert series about places in Texas, “The Living Coast” is the ensemble’s most ambitious musical incarnation to date with horn, string and rock-rhythm sections, featuring members of the Tosca String Quartet, Okkervil River, the Polyphonic Spree and the Austin Symphony.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20. For information or to purchase tickets, contact the Clarion Box Office at 979-230-3156 or visit brazosport.edu/clarion.
