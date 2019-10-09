ALVIN — Alvin Community College is launching a new honors program that will create a community built around students in the program.
The program will include designated courses for students that will include an orientation seminar, dedicated advising, meeting with faculty, internships and community service opportunities. Students also will be eligible for scholarships.
“Our new honors program will give the students various opportunities to increase their research and critical thinking skills,” said Nadia Nazarenko, dean of General Education and Academic Support. “In addition to the updated curriculum, they will work closely with their faculty mentors, participating in conferences, field trips and internships. All these activities will help our students to build their academic and professional skills necessary for today’s workforce.”
To be eligible to apply for the program, first-time college students must have a weighted 3.25 GPA, a combined SAT score of 1100 and a combined ACT score of 26. For returning college students, they must have completed nine hours with a weighted GPA of 3.25.
Applications are then viewed by the Honors Council to determine admission.
Twelve students joined the program for the fall semester.
““We are excited to launch the new Honors Program this semester,” said Ian Baldwin, Honors Program director. “In addition to scholarship support, we have designed this program to build community on campus for students and encourage dynamic, inventive learning at ACC.”
The theme for this year’s courses is “Revolution.”
“Linking honors classes together around a theme, the program encourages interdisciplinary and collaborative learning,” Baldwin said. “We’ll also be taking students out of the classroom for hands-on-learning opportunities.”
While the Honors Program will definitely be an important component to the students’ education, the benefits will extend beyond the classroom, he said.
“More than just a ‘program,’ we hope to provide students with an honors experience at ACC that helps them reach their career goals and encourages them to be lifelong thought leaders,” Baldwin said.
For information about the program and the application process, visit www.alvincollege.edu/honors.
