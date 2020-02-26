It is the time to be thinking about having your soil tested.
As warm-season forages begin to break dormancy, we need to think about management. If you have not done a soil test for this year, consider doing so. We cannot help the price of fertilizer, but we can help how efficiently we use fertilizer. A soil test will help you with best management practices, improved forage production and will give you the tools to make better financial decisions.
Another benefit of soil testing is environmental. We want to be good stewards of the land and prevent overfertilizing to avoid runoff into streams and lakes, as well as minimize erosion, leaching and denitrification. Running a soil test on your land can give you the tools to make the proper decisions on when and how much to fertilize, thus avoiding bad environmental practices.
What is a soil test exactly? A soil test defines the types and amounts of soil nutrients available to plants. The results of a soil test can determine the fertilizer needed for different types of production. Soil can become unhealthy if nutrients in the soil become uneven. When growing crops, hay and gardens, nutrients are being mined from the soil. If not replenished, growth and production will decline. Like our own bodies, we need to feed and nourish ourselves with proper nutrition; soil is much the same.
There are several elements that are essential for plant growth, and three primary nutrients: nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. Limiting any of these elements or nutrients can cause a decrease in soil fertility and plant production. It has been shown crops respond, either positively or negatively depending on if soil nutrients are acceptable or low, respectively.
Think of it this way, if you have a barrel and it has holes in it, you will never be able to fill it all the way with water. Soil is much like this, with the holes being the nutrients. If you “plug” those holes, you will be able to fill the barrel with water, i.e. be able to grow healthier, better-producing plants.
Another benefit of soil testing is knowing exactly how much to fertilize and therefore knowing how much to buy. Currently, if you are buying the same type and amount of fertilizer you do every year, you are potentially throwing money away.
For example, if the soil test indicates you need only 150 pounds of nitrogen, but you are buying and spreading 200 pounds, you are overfertilizing and throwing money away. The soil can only absorb and use 150 pounds. Putting extra will not give your grass a boost; it will be washed away. A soil test will eliminate guesswork on your end. It is a cost-effective indicator of the type and amount of fertilizer your soil needs for production.
The AgriLife Extension offices in Brazoria and Galveston counties will be hosting a soul-management class, “Money Saving Soil.” This class will cover how to read and interpret your soil sample, money-saving techniques, using online calculators, comparing fertilizers dollar to dollar and reviewing basic soil health.
Please join us from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 3 at the Brazoria County Extension Office from 6:30-8:30. Dinner provided. For information and to register, call Jean at 979-864-1558 or go to our website Brazoria.agrilife.org. Remember to follow us on Facebook @brazoriaag.
