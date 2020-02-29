Brazosport College earns honor for excellence in student success

LAKE JACKSON — Achieving the Dream recently announced Brazosport College earned Leader College of Distinction status for achieving new, higher student outcomes and narrowing equity gaps.
Brazosport College is one of 10 community colleges across the nation in the Achieving the Dream Network to earn the prestigious status.
“We are honored to have been named a Leader College of Distinction,” Brazosport College President Millicent Valek said. “Our work to improve student outcomes has involved the entire college community. Our satisfaction comes from seeing more and more of our students reach their educational goals and, in turn, improve their quality of life.”
Achieving the Dream created the Leader College of Distinction award in 2018 to recognize colleges that have continued striving to meet challenging student success goals, often earning Leader College status several times.
“Accelerating improvement in student success outcomes is difficult work and requires a sustained commitment from the entire college community. Small but national recognitions like this one are important for affirming and applauding the often unsung and behind-the-scenes work of these institutions,” said Karen A. Stout, president and CEO of Achieving the Dream.
Brazosport College has been active in Achieving the Dream since 2006 and an Achieving the Dream Leader College since 2010.
“Brazosport College is pleased to be recognized as a Leader College of Distinction especially because it signifies sustained achievement over multiple years,” said Douglas Walcerz, Brazosport College interim vice president of academic and student affairs. “This is only possible because our vision for student success is shared in every office and classroom on campus and is supported by close partnerships with our independent school districts, and the business and industry partners who support our programs and hire our graduates. We are grateful to this community for its support, and we want everyone to share in the pride that comes from this recognition.”
Leader Colleges of Distinction must show improvement in three measures, including a lagging indicator such as completion, while Leader Colleges must show improvement in two student outcome measures. Leader Colleges of Distinction also are required to show they have shrunk performance discrepancies in at least two metrics between groups disaggregated by gender, race/ethnicity or socioeconomic status. The metrics applicants for the Leader College of Distinction honor are required to select from include:
Completion of gateway math and/or English in year one; Persistence from year one to year two (fall-to-fall retention); courses attempted/completed with a C-minus or higher grade within one year of initial enrollment; completion of a certificate or degree within four years of initial enrollment; and transfer to a four-year institution and achievement of a baccalaureate degree within six years of initial enrollment.
Only colleges that have been Leader Colleges for three or more years were eligible to apply for this status. Achieving the Dream anticipates earning the new honor will position colleges to be successful in competing for Achieving the Dream’s Leah Meyer Austin Award. In addition, the increased visibility should help accelerate the adoption of effective practices across the network of institutions and the community college field as a whole.
Achieving the Dream leads a growing network of 277 community colleges committed to helping their students, particularly low-income students and students of color, achieve their goals for academic success, personal growth and economic opportunity. Achieving the Dream is making progress in closing academic achievement gaps and accelerating student success through a unique change process that builds each college’s institutional capacities in seven essential areas. Achieving the Dream, along with 75 experienced coaches and advisers, works closely with network colleges in 44 states and the District of Columbia.
For information about Achieving the Dream, visit achievingthedream.org. To learn more about Brazosport College, call 979-230-3000 or visit Brazosport.edu.
