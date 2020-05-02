ANGLETON
Church opening pantry for Cinco de Mayo
An Angleton church will provide food to thousands of families in celebration of Cinco de Mayor, church leaders announced.
La Vida Regional Cuadrangular/La Vida Regional Church, 3133 N. Valderas St., will deliver pre-packaged food boxes curbside from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday. There are not restrictions or income requirements to receive the free food packages, which will include items from the church’s pantry.
The pantry contains dry goods, meats, vegetables and pasta.
There will be enough to feed roughly 2,000 to 3,000 families, church officials said. The prepackaged bundles will be placed inside of the vehicle to honor the safety requirements of COVID-19.
If any food remains at the end of Tuesday’s giveaway, distribution will resume during the same times Wednesday until all items have been disbursed.
The food giveaway, the church’s gift to the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is in cooperation with city and county officials. Police officers will be on hand to help direct traffic during the distribution.
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the church at 979-583-1412.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.