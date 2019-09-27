ANGLETON — Have you ever driven by a starving dog chained to a tree with no shelter and wondered what you can do to help?
Have you ever found a lost pet and been frustrated when you couldn’t find the owner?
Have you ever wondered what to do about controlling the population of outdoor cats?
Have you ever called animal control and been frustrated that you could not get help?
Do you wish you knew how to strengthen our local and state ordinances to help end pet homelessness in our community?
Texas Humane Legislation Network will lead a discussion from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 on ways to improve local and state ordinances to include mandatory microchipping, statewide anti-cruelty/”no chaining” ordinances and local Trap/Neuter/Return requirements for outside cats. The event will be at Holy Comforter Episcopal Church, 227 S. Chenango St. in Angleton.
“I’d like to invite each of you who wants to create change to a public meeting to discuss what happened in the 2019 Texas legislative session and next steps to break the chains of Texas dogs,” said Shelby Bobosky of the Texas Humane Legislation Network. “Before the next legislature convenes, we have big plans to support local laws for animals and to strengthen our army of voices, but we need your help.”
The event is hosted by Pet Tribe: Helping People Help Pets (pettribe.org) and Peach Street Farmer’s Market.
“We need teeth to our laws that will give animal control officers and members of the pet-loving community the opportunity to make a difference and stop animal cruelty and neglect when they see it,” Pet Tribe Director Stacey Suazo said. “Creating better animal welfare laws will also help us keep pets out of overcrowded shelters and reduce euthanasia rates statewide.”
This event is open to the public, but space is limited so RSVPs are requested to help@pettribe.org.
For information on the Texas Humane Legislation Network, visit thln.org.
