Join the Brazoria County Historical Museum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as it hosts author Bronson Dorsey for his book “Lost, Texas: Photographs of Forgotten Buildings.”
Dorsey will discuss his book at the Historical Museum, 100 E. Cedar St., Angleton. His book tells the story behind his quest to locate and document forgotten architectural structures before they disappear forever. Dorsey takes readers on an extended road trip through Texas exploring forgotten places, buildings and towns. He covers all regions of the state.
“Lost, Texas” charts the rise and fall of both buildings and communities. The book features unique photos of these hidden and neglected gems. All buildings featured outlived their original purpose.
Some include such as the Rosenwald School and Capital Theater in West Columbia, the Coca-Cola bottling plant in Beeville, and what remains of the only silver mining operation in Texas. Each set of photos is accompanied by the story of the building captured.
Dorsey hopes each photo reminds readers that every building they see in the book, every abandoned building they see along a road, was an embodiment at some time of somebody’s hopes and dreams, and their desire for a better life.
Limited numbers of the book will be available for sale at the museum during the event. Admission to the program is free. For more information, call 979-864-1208 or visit the www.bchm.org.
