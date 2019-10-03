WEST COLUMBIA
Foundation to host Roughneck Blowout
The Roughneck Blowout, an annual event presented by the Columbia Heritage Foundation, will be from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St.
Dinner, dancing and a live auction are part of the event. Guests can BYOB; setups will be available.
Tickets are $35 each and available at Chesney’s and Turquoise Saddle in downtown West Columbia, or Barta’s Lumber at 401 S. 17th St.
For information or to buy tickets by phone, call Betty Mosley at 713-594-1543.
WEST COLUMBIA
State of Community coming up Tuesday
Don’t miss the opportunity to hear County Judge Matt Sebesta Jr., West Columbia Mayor Laurie Kincannon and Columbia-Brazoria ISD Superintendent Steven Galloway speak about the State of the Community.
The speakers will talk about accomplishments, challenges and future plans at the luncheon from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at West Columbia Civic Center, 512 E. Brazos Ave.
Geared to the business audience the county judge, mayor and superintendent will address future plans along with reflecting on the highlights of the past year.
Presented by the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce, tickets are $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
To reserve a place at the annual State of the Community Luncheon, call the chamber office at 979-345-3921. The deadline to RSVP is Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.