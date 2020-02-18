RICHWOOD
OLQP to host Mardis Gras Gala
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School will host a fundraiser featuring dinner, cocktails, dancing and a live auction from 6 to 11 p.m. Friday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332 E. in Lake Jackson.
The Mardi Gras Gala will include music by The Emotions, a photo booth and other activities. All proceeds will benefit the school.
Tickets are $100 each and available at olqpschool.org or by calling 979-265-3909.
For information, contact Katie James at 979-265-3909 or kjames@olqpschool.org.
LAKE JACKSON
King's Singers set for Clarion performance
Multi-Grammy-winning choral ensemble The King’s Singers will bring their breathtaking vocal abilities at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Clarion at Brazosport College.
The King’s Singers were founded in 1968 by six choral scholars who had recently graduated from King’s College Cambridge.
The vocal line-up was two countertenors, a tenor, two baritones and a bass, and the group has never wavered from this formation. The group has consistently been welcomed on the world’s great stages throughout its history — from London’s Royal Albert Hall to the Opera House in Sydney or New York’s Carnegie Hall.
Two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a place in “Gramophone” magazine’s inaugural Hall of Fame sit among the numerous accolades bestowed upon the group.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and Brazosport College employees, and $10 for students and children.
For information or to purchase tickets, call the Clarion Box Office at 979-230-3156 or visit clarion.brazosport.edu.
