LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College recently welcomed Ron Barksdale and Jennifer Monical to the school’s Board of Regents.
Barksdale is a member of BASF Corp.’s Freeport Site Leadership Team, serving as the site services director. He joined BASF in 1985 and has worked at five different manufacturing sites in the United States and Canada.
He is a member of the Chapelwood United Methodist Church Board of Trustees and has served on the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce board. As an avid hunter and fisherman, Barksdale represents BASF’s sponsorship with Ducks Unlimited and the Coastal Conservation Association.
“I am both excited and honored to join the Board of Regents for Brazosport College,” Barksdale said. “The college has had a major role in driving the economic growth in Brazoria County, and I’m looking forward to offering my assistance in whatever way I can for that continued success.”
Monical is a family nurse practitioner at Brazosport Women’s Health, practicing women’s primary care with a sub-specialty in uro-gynecology. She has worked as a registered nurse for 25 years in various settings at CHI St. Luke’s Health Brazosport and St. Luke’s Episcopal Hospital in Houston.
She is the co-founder and vice president of the Brazosport Area Nurse Practitioners executive board, as well as a member of Texas Nurse Practitioners and the Brazosport CAP. She is also a board member of Free Roots, a nonprofit organization that works with rescued individuals affected by human trafficking; a volunteer provider at Live Oak Clinic in Lake Jackson; a former board member of Brazosport Regional Hospital Foundation; and a former board member of Southwest SIDS Research Institute. Along with her husband, Mark Monical, she helped start Brazos Pointe Fellowship 18 years ago.
“Having grown up in the Brazosport area and benefited from many of Brazosport College’s programs, I am especially honored to join the Board of Regents,” Monical said. “I am looking forward to serving the college alongside so many other wonderful members of our community.”
Barksdale takes over for Richard Wells, who stepped down from Board Position 6. Monical filled Board Position 1, which was occupied by the late Lucilla Henderson.
