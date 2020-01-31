Alvin Community College recently donated a surplus of computer and IT equipment to help improve technology for students at Danbury ISD.
The donation included computers, network storage equipment, monitors and more.
“Any donations from ACC are well received,” said Stacey Mathison, Danbury ISD technology director. “We can turn around and utilize them in schools for the benefit of our students.”
ACC was preparing to move the surplus equipment and administrators felt they could still be useful for students.
“We have been sending many of our surplus computers to Danbury from time to time,” said Karl Stager, ACC vice president of Fiscal Affairs. “As we are gearing up for movements of old surplus equipment this seemed like the best use of these computers to assist Danbury ISD.”
Some of the equipment includes 98 desktop computers, 14 laptops, 71 monitors, one All-in-One computer along with a number of keyboards and mice. The new additions will help students by enhancing various programs with improved graphic design capacity, network organization and more, Mathison said.
The equipment will be used throughout all of Danbury ISD campuses, she said.
“We have some computers that will be used in our classrooms and in labs,” she said. “They’re definitely going to be an upgrade compared to the ones we currently have.”
ACC has partnered with Danbury ISD in a variety of ways including providing equipment for the school district’s welding program as well as teaching Dual Enrollment students, who will also benefit from the recently donated technology.
“We were trying to utilize our surplus equipment while continuing to serve our students in the Dual Enrollment program,” Stager said.
While the improved technology will benefit students, it will also help reduce costs for the district, Mathison said.
“We are very fortunate to have this partnership with ACC,” she said.
