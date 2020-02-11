Lake Jackson Intermediate choir students chosen All-Region

Eighteen Lake Jackson Intermediate choir students were chosen as members of the Texas Music Educators Association Junior High All-Region Choir.
The auditions took place at Friendswood Junior High with almost 900 students participating. That number was whittled to 240 students who earned spots in either the Mixed or Treble All-Region choir.
Not only did Lake Jackson place 18 in the region choir, but seven of those students finished in the top five in their sections.
The All-Region Choir members were Gabrielle Acob, Bradley Berndt (fifth chair), Mia Carranza, Rachel Courson (third chair), Mackenzie Dawson (second chair), Lance Dewey, Mary Ebey, Sarah Hankinson, Ron Harvey (third chair), Rowan Hegefeld (second chair), Destenney Kremmer, Daniel Lemonds, Reese Oden, Katherine Odom, Elise Oliveira (third chair), Karina Ramirez, Gusi Rodriguez (fifth chair) and Alexis Sanchez.
The 18 LJI students attended a clinic Jan. 25 at Blocker Middle School in Texas City. They had the opportunity to rehearse under the direction of two of the finest young choral directors in the state. The TMEA All-Region choirs performed a concert that evening that was open to the public.
