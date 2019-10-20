The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Bailea Mathews, 18, theft — aggregated.
Ryan Edward Sumner, 23, burglary of habitation.
Jason Aaron Brock, 34, theft with two or more previous convictions — enhanced.
Quedarrien Rashad Bryant, 26, count one, two, and three — burglary of a building; criminal episode.
Mark Anthony Lewis Sr., 43, count one and two — aggravated assault; criminal episode.
Shuma Nicole Bland, 43, theft — enhanced.
Denise Jacqueline Martinez, 17, burglary of building.
Jose Daniel Victorino, 19, burglary of building.
John Albert Carpenter, III, 32, credit card or debit card abuse.
Devon Artrell Blakes, 21, robbery.
Gionni Kennaye Gamble, 20, robbery.
Leland D. Officer, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Seth Alan Ogletree, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Eduardo Orduna, 28, unauthorized use of vehicle.
Jason Christopher Padilla, 42, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Michael Lee Page, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael Atanacio Pantoja, 35, count one and two — driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Phillip Rex Parker, 46, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcela Leticia Ponce, 22, count one and two — driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
Dakota Eugene Richardson, 23, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Dakota Eugene Richardson, 23, tampering with physical evidence.
Shay Dawnell Meyer, 33, tampering with physical evidence.
Ruben Antonio Rios Jr., 39, driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Jamie Ledon Segler, 43, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Brandon Darnell Smith, 24, tampering with physical evidence.
Ruby Marie Soriano, 38, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Ray William Stutts, 35, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Ray William Stutts, 35, tampering with physical evidence.
Edgar Paul Tower, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle — enhanced.
Edgar Paul Tower, 36, unauthorized use of a vehicle — enhanced.
Eddrick Dewayne Turner, 28, aggravated assault.
Kassandra Trevino, 22, aggravated assault.
Robert James Tyrrell, 55, driving while intoxicated third or more — habitual.
Paul Angel Valdez, III, 18, burglary of habitation.
Ada Elizabeth Amason, 49, possession of a controlled substance.
Marcus Wendell Adams, 29, aggravated assault.
Jessica Ann Austgen, 41, possession of a controlled substance.
Richardo Ivan Basabe, 27, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
Roderick Jerome Bell, 34, assault family violence choking.
William Charles Benson Jr., 35, harassment of public servant — habitual.
William Charles Benson Jr., 35, harassment of public servant — habitual.
Jessica Lynn Bosley, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Robert Delacruz, 32, aggravated assault.
Ethan Nicholas Chapman, 17, possession of a controlled substance.
Diana Marisol Deleon, 23, count one — fraudulent use of identifying information; count two — tampering with a governmental record; criminal episode.
Taurean Ramahl Edwards, 29, unlawful possession of firearm by felon — enhanced.
Christopher Adam Feely, 35, theft with two or more convictions.
Daren Michael Fipps, 21, possession of a controlled substance.
John Buford Frazier Jr., 53, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Tiffany Ann Funderburk, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Gabrielle Nicole Garcia-Guerrero, 25, assault peace officer.
Geiny Yoel Gardona-Moran, 48, evading arrest.
Jennifer Marie Gonzalez-Torres, 30, possession of a controlled substance.
Emanuel Gonzalez-Torres, 30, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Kelvin Dwayne Grear, 47, theft of firearm — enhanced.
Erica Nicole Hamm, 34, driving while intoxicated third or more.
James Michael Harvey, 42, count one, two, three, four and five — credit card or debit card abuse elderly; criminal episode.
Jeremy Michael Hebert, 36, tampering with physical evidence.
Jeremy Michael Hebert, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Angela Davida Thomas, 35, possession of a controlled substance.
Joe James, 25, evading arrest.
Chase Britton Jones, 35, assault family violence choking — enhanced.
Justin Kelley Killgore, 18, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone.
Christopher Brock Allen, 17, forgery.
Magic Angel Burnette, 45, assault peace officer.
Magic Angel Burnette, 45, injury to elderly.
Marcus Cantu, 29, credit card or debt card abuse.
Austin David Deaton, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Willie Nelson Deochoa, 33, count one and two — driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode — enhanced.
John Edward Donaldson, 58, driving while intoxicated third or more — enhanced.
Charmin Kay Donley, 33, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Leon Earls, III, 27, forgery — enhanced.
Javier Ignacio Fuentes, 35, assault family violence with previous conviction — enhanced.
Mauricio Castro Jaramillo, 43, prohibited substance in a correctional facility — habitual.
Ashton Lee Cagle, 19, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Kasey Wayne Long, 29, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Derico Mays, 26, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Colleen Medeiros, 62, evading arrest.
Jose Enrique Reyes, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Jose Reyes, 38, assault peace officer.
Jose Reyes, 38, attempt to take weapon from an officer.
Raul Bautista Velazquez, 37, driving while intoxicated third or more.
David Scott Warner, 37, retaliation.
Laderrious Deshun Woodard, 17, count one — burglary of building; count two — evading arrest; count three — criminal mischief; count four — engaging in organized criminal activity.
Charmin Kay Donley, 33, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ricardo Perez Jr., 34, possession of a controlled substance — enhanced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.