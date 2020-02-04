Lake Jackson Chapter of TOPS Open House

LAKE JACKSON
TOPS to host open house
The Lake Jackson Chapter of TOPS invites the public to an open house at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332.
TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, is a national support group that helps you to live a healthier, happier life. The chapter has 35 members who meet every week. There are no fad diets and no special foods to buy.
For information, call Louise at 979-236-4342 or visit www.tops.org
