Sons of the American Revolution Meeting

WEST COLUMBIA — Sons of the American Revolution met Dec. 14 at the historic Egypt Plantation in Wharton County. The plantation has five Texas Historical Markers associated to its lands.
Guest speaker William E. Loocke of Hungerford spoke on the creation and importance of the “Cane Belt Railroad.” The event was hosted by Bud and Mary Northington, owners of Egypt Plantation, and included Bud’s (George Heard Northington, IV) induction as a member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
The backdrop for the meeting was the plantation house, which was built by William Jones Elliot Heard, and has been in the Heard/Northington families continuously from the beginning. Bud and Mary shared their family history with the chapter. The Northingtons maintain the property as a museum and have many historical documents, saving and documenting much of Wharton County history.
Certificates recognizing 10-year memberships were issued for Wharton County residents Jerry A. Murphrey, Dylan B. Johnston and Clayton A. Mann.
