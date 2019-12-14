As Christmas season continues, it’s a good time to remember the most devastating of emotional pains and not cause them for anyone. Those gloomy culprits are rejection and abandonment.
I’m not exaggerating when I report I hear about the distress caused by those experiences every week in counseling. Such as this is said:
“He stopped replying to my texts.”
“She just stopped answering my phone calls.”
“The kids told me that I couldn’t sit at their table at lunch.”
“She unfriended me on social media.”
“I think he blocked me on social media.”
“He thought my views didn’t count.”
“There’s a group at work that avoids me.”
“I’m left out of knowing what’s going on.”
“She (or he) filed for divorce and won’t communicate with me.”
“I wasn’t invited to the event.”
“I wasn’t included in planning the funeral.”
“They exclude me by speaking a language they know I don’t know.”
“I can’t hear well, and they speak softly so I’m left out of the conversation.”
“They discuss my medical situation as if I’m not present in the room.”
“My grown kids discuss in front of me what they want when I die.”
“I wish my grown kids and grandkids would divide their time more equally between parents and grandparents during holidays.”
“I give expensive gifts, but my grown kids and grandkids just give me things to get by, and they tell me they didn’t have a lot of money this Christmas. I wish I could feel more important to them.”
Just yesterday, I told this to someone in my office: “We tend to think that what God hates the most is alcohol abuse, illicit sex and illegal drugs. Not true. God hates injustice the most, treating people unjustly. Throughout the Bible, he said, ‘I am a just God.’”
I continued, “You are offensive to God when you mistreat someone, and that means that you need to be sincerely cautious about rejecting someone and leaving him or her abandoned.”
A teenage girl in my office this week had an impressive command of the King’s English. She put the theme of this column into these words:
For inclusion, she said, “They welcomed me in,” and “They have vibes with me.”
For exclusion, she said, “They pushed me to the side.”
For avoiding toxicity, she said, “I had to bring my distance.”
Her last comment assists me in making this point: No one should set himself or herself up for rejection and abandonment by being chronically toxic. We are all responsible to not be painful to others. We must take a hard look at ourselves by asking, “Is there anything offensive about me that repels people? How can I improve my social graces?”
What obviously doesn’t contribute to acceptance is being loud and obnoxious, barging into conversations, being rigid about family traditions, being controlling and demanding, being negative, posting against established family values and going on and on about political views. Don’t do what is sure to annoy.
This week, I explained this to a young boy: “Although you’re ADHD, you have to fit in or you’ll be rejected and abandoned. Everyone has to fit into their group to get fulfillment within the group. Kids at school have to fit in with other students to experience companionship. Men and women at work have to fit in with other employees to remain on the team.”
I continued, “It’s not your parents’ or teachers’ problem to control you. It’s your problem. You are the one who has to see what’s wrong with you and fix it. That’s because you are the one who will be accepted or rejected. If you act immaturely, you’ll be avoided since immaturity is disappointing. If you keep throwing fits, you’ll be avoided, since tantrums pollute atmospheres.”
The Christ of Christmas greeted people with this salutation: “Peace be unto you.” In other words, “You can be less stressed because you’re in my presence. My integrity and position will bring you blessing.”
If that is our aura, we are more likely to be wanted and included.
