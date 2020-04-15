ALVIN — The Alvin Community College Foundation recently started an emergency fund to help students and staff members financially impacted by the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak.
Students and staff members can apply for support from the fund to go towards tuition assistance as well as food or technology needs.
“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, some students and staff members will need help due to unexpected costs from studying and working remotely,” said Wendy Del Bello, ACC Foundation executive director.
The foundation board has already allocated $10,000 toward the fund.
All ACC classes were moved online March 30 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from the fund will help provide food to those who need it or technology for those who lack access to a computer or internet access.
Donations are being sought for the fund. All donations up to $300 — or $600 for married couples — are tax-deductible thanks to the recent passing of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. The deduction will apply to the 2020 tax return and will not require the filer to use itemized deductions.
For information about the fund, to make a donation or to apply for assistance, visit www.alvincollege.edu/announcements/covid-19/emergencyfund.html.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.