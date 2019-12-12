The Brazoria Lions Club with host its annual gun raffle at 6 p.m. today at Brazoria Heritage Foundation, 205 N. Nevada St., Brazoria.
Raffle tickets are $20 each or 6 for $100 and can be purchased from any Brazoria Lions Club member. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold.
The event will offer four large prizes in addition to the traditional long guns: 96 hunting rifles, a Toro Time Cutter Zero Turn Mower, a 360 Z Zero Turn Mower, an STX Series Lawn Tractor and a Polaris Sportsman 450 4x4. Though winners don’t need to be present, ticket holders are entitled to a barbecue sandwich, chips and a drink catered by Kenjo’s at the event for no additional charge. Take-out plates will not be available.
The event will benefits the Brazoria Lions Club. For information and raffle tickets, call 979-798-4444.
