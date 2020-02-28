ACC Black Student Association Hosts Forum

ALVIN — Students and a group of African American panelists participated in a forum Feb. 19 at Alvin Community College to discuss issues facing African Americans.
The Culture Table Talk coincided with Black History Month and was hosted by the ACC Black Student Association.
The panelists discussed a host of topics affecting African Americans today, including the use of social media, cultural issues, mental illness, overcoming division and more.
The panelists included ACC Speech instructor Earnest Burnett, licensed professional counselor Shalonvia Gundy, independent film director Dakaria Henderson, educator and Brazoria County Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Place 1 candidate F.J. Jones, radio personality Marcus Sullivan and founder of EveryDopeGirl, Raisha Smith.
One of the issues raised at the forum was the excessive use of social media by young African Americans — and young people in general — and how it can impact their self-identity and mental health. Many people idealize social media personalities and it can cause unrealistic expectations for young people, Henderson said.
“They’re not living the life you think they’re living,” Henderson said of social media stars. “It makes you feel like you need to get to that level, but it’s not real,” Sullivan added.
The panelists cautioned students about what they post on social media because it can affect how others perceive them as they transition into the workforce.
“You’re on the stage for the whole world to see,” Jones said. “You are telling more of a story than you realize.”
When it comes to mental health issues, African Americans are seeing an increase in the suicide rate, Henderson told students.
“We’re fighting the world and we’re fighting ourselves,” he said in reference to African Americans having to defend against world views, opinions and stereotypes, on top of internal dialogue and feelings associated with being “enough.”
Gundy offered that the increase in suicide rates may be attributed to the changing dynamics of our communities. Many African Americans feel cut off from communities that provided much-needed support in the past, such as the church and community neighbors, she said.
“There’s a lower level of resiliency than previous generations,” she said. “We are more fragmented and segmented now.”
Burnett spoke to a student’s question about how to heal racial divisions in society. He warned that students have to be wary of using harmful labels and there needs to be more diversity in media to shed light on the issues discussed at the forum.
The Culture Table Talk was the first of its kind at ACC and was an important event for students, Burnett said.
“This forum is unprecedented,” he said. “You don’t know what this means for our college.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.