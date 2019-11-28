Historic Columbia Cemetery's New Addition

WEST COLUMBIA — Have you ever gone to a cemetery trying to locate a family member or historic person buried there? Unless the cemetery has an on-site office that is open every day, you probably leave tired and disappointed.
President Judy Tomlin of the historic Columbia Cemetery in West Columbia shows the recently installed a message board at the cemetery entrance printed by Wade Weems of Best Signs Galore. It lists all occupants and their locations.
In addition to family members, visitors will find 14 historical people listed in red lettering. These include Austin’s Old 300 settlers, Texas Revolution participants and a signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence. Listed in blue lettering are 317 veterans who have defended America and the Republic of Texas, beginning with the War of 1812.
A map of the cemetery is on the other side of the message board.
The list of occupants on the message board has taken many years and countless hours of effort by the trustees of the Columbia Cemetery Association. District Judge Thurman Gupton (deceased) gathered all available maps and burial information in 1974 and printed ledgers that showed the occupants, dates of birth and death, and grave location. In subsequent years, cemetery personnel added additional burials to the ledgers, plus notes on maps, on 6-by-8-inch cards and various scraps of paper. Some information was lost or never recorded.
Winston Avera began entering Gupton’s information and that from all available sources into a computer spreadsheet in 2011. On multiple occasions, trustees and volunteers canvassed the cemetery, recording all monument information and locations. Avera’s research of ancestry.com databases, Brazoria County records and the creation of 98 family trees located four previously unknown occupants. And, of 137 people whose burial locations were unknown in 2011, Avera has found the graves of 115.
Pat Doyle of Doyle & Wachstetter Inc. created a CAD map from existing printed maps. Having this digitized map has been critical for updating and linking each occupant’s location within the cemetery management system.
In 2015, the association purchased Pontem Software’s cemetery management system. This state-of-the-art system dramatically improved record-keeping and creation of reports, and allowed showing a person’s location within the cemetery. Besides the primary information for each occupant, their obituaries, pictures, letters, stories and accomplishments can be added.
Alice Royalty documented the cemetery’s history and submitted it to the Texas Historical Commission in 2011. The Columbia Cemetery received its designation as a Texas Historic Cemetery in 2012.
The Columbia Cemetery Association invites visitors to explore the cemetery at the intersection of 16th and East Jackson Streets in West Columbia and read the state markers of 10 historical people. For information, call 979-531-9834.
