LAKE JACKSON
Equivalency course offered free online
Brazosport College’s Community Education department is offering a free online High School Equivalency course this summer.
The class will begin June 9 and continue through July 30 with sessions on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Two time slots are available for students, including 9 a.m. to noon or 6 to 9 p.m.
The class will only be taught online.
The purpose of the HSE program is to prepare students to pass the HSE exam, formerly known as the GED exam.
For information or to register, visit brazosport.edu/ce or call 979-230-3600.
