LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College and the Houston Food Bank have teamed up to help students lower their financial burdens while enrolled in college.
With the newly created Gator Mart, Brazosport College students will be eligible to receive up to 60 pounds of healthy food twice a month through food scholarships.
This program is designed to lower the financial stress of food costs for students working toward an education.
“Over 15 percent of individuals in the state of Texas face food insecurity, which is higher than the national average,” said Kelli Forde Spiers, BC Office of Student Life director. “The goal of this collaboration between Brazosport College and the Houston Food Bank is to reduce food insecurity for our students.”
In addition to Gator Mart, the college is opening the BC Clothing Closet, which will offer free professional or business casual clothing.
To be eligible to shop at the Gator Mart or the Clothing Closet, students must be currently enrolled in courses at Brazosport College. Gator Mart will be open 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
For information about the BC Gator Mart or the Clothing Closet, call 979-230-3412 or email student.life@brazosport.edu.
