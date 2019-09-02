ALVIN — Alvin Community College started the Fall 2019 semester with its highest enrollment ever at 6,034.
The preliminary enrollment includes 935,856 contact hours, which is a 4.7 percent increase to the 893,264 contact hours at the start of the Fall 2018 semester with 5,627 students enrolled. This fall is the most students for a semester since Fall 2010, when 5,721 students enrolled at the start of the semester.
The Fall 2019 enrollment figures include students in the 16-week semester and the first eight-week mini semester. Enrollment at ACC had been significantly impacted by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and has steadily increased since.
“While recovery from Hurricane Harvey took longer than expected, I am delighted to report that today we reached our highest enrollment in the 70 year history of the college, surpassing the previous record of 5,721 students in 2010,” ACC President Christal M. Albrecht said. “Since that time, we have seen our number of graduates increase by 35 percent, helping us to fulfill our 60x30 TX goals to increase the number of degrees or certificates awarded. We’ve been through a rough patch, but I think we are back on track to further growth and continued student success.”
For students who were not able to enroll for the fall semester, they can register for the Second Start semester through Sept. 18. Registration with a late fee will be Sept. 19-25 and classes will start Sept. 25.
Registration for the second fall mini semester will close Oct. 14. Late registration with a fee will be Oct. 15-21, and classes begin Oct. 21.
For information, visit www.alvincollege.edu/registration or call 281-756-3500.
