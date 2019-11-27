The Feed The Hungry/Shellie Garza Memorial Alvin ISD and Alvin Community College Food and Toy Drive is collecting donations on several campuses.
“The partnership between Alvin Community College and Alvin ISD allows thousands of students and community members to get involved by donating food and toys, volunteering to sort and sack food and participate in Breakfast with Santa,” said Sammi Sanders, organizer and ACC Digital Marketing specialist.
The drive provides food for families who have been nominated through the AISD and ACC system in need and donations are distributed at the annual Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 7. More than 1,700 people ate at last year’s breakfast.
The college is also working with the annual Toys for Tots drive by hosting several drop-off locations on campus.
The ACC food drive works in partnership with Alvin ISD. Alvin ISD campuses also will be collecting food donations throughout November. Several tons of food were distributed 2018, going to more than 370 families.
Volunteers will help sort and sack the food from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 5 at the ACC gym. Sorting and sacking will also be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 at Manvel High School.
Breakfast with Santa and the food distribution will be from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the ACC Student Center, 3110 Mustang Road. Food and toys will also will be distributed at Manvel High School, 19601 Highway 6.
Volunteers are needed for the event to either sort food or distribute food to the families.
“When the food is delivered to ACC, it is piled high on pallets. We have one day to sort the food and resack it to ensure that each family receives a little of everything,” Sanders said. “We always need volunteers to help with this process.”
For information or to make a donation, call Sanders at 281-756-3 542.
