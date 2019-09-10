Chief Pete Gamboa of Columbia-Brazoria ISD is seeking the open position of Brazoria County Justice of the Peace Pct 4-1. A lifelong resident of Pct. 4, he has dedicated his life to public safety and serving the community as a patrol officer, undercover narcotics agent and criminal investigator.
Brazoria County is dealing with the growing pains of transitioning from a rural county to an urban county dealing with the influx of drugs, violent offenders and human trafficking. Gamboa has worked on thousands of criminal, civil and narcotics investigations throughout his career. His diverse background and ability to interview suspects and witnesses have allowed him to solve the toughest murders and child death cases in our county while focusing on caring for the victims and protecting the community. His firsthand experience as an undercover narcotics agent with assignments to the FBI and DEA Task Force led to many arrests to remove large amounts of drugs off of the street and out of our county. His background in writing search warrants, probable causes and reports sets a solid foundation for him to be fair and just. If you want someone that has the experience and knowledge of the law to fight to keep our county safe, then elect Pete Gamboa to continue to serve our community as the next Justice of the Peace Pct. 4-1.
Gamboa manages and supervises his department of more than 10 employees, he has human resource experience to hire, release employees and address sensitive issues as well as the skill set to manage the department’s budget. He has the knowledge and background to keep our students, teachers and administrators in a safe environment and is a mentor to his officers, officers from other agencies and students, providing advice and guidance to help others become successful.
Gamboa retired from Brazoria County after serving 26 years. He was a criminal investigator for the District Attorney’s Office assigned to grand jury, criminal and civil investigations. He previously worked for the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office holding a position as a jailer, patrol officer and undercover narcotics agent. He started his career working for Richwood Police Department and Clute Police Department.
He has worked closely with every agency in Brazoria and surrounding counties Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend and Matagorda and continues to work with many agencies and school districts.
Gamboa holds a Master Peace Officer Certification, Drug Unit Commander’s Academy Certification, Professional Criminal Investigator certificate and has over 2,500 hours of law enforcement training including supervisor and management courses.
Gamboa and his wife Rita recently celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary. They have two daughters, Brittaney and Taylor, who are both graduates of Texas State University. Brittaney is currently attending St. Mary’s School of Law and Taylor is currently attending South Texas College of Law. Pete and his family are all graduates of Columbia High School and members of St. Joseph’s Catholic church.
Gamboa said he will have an open-door policy and continue to be available to residents of Brazoria County. He is asking for your support and vote and will continue to serve Pct. 4 with the same honor and dedication as he has the last 32-plus years.
Residents who wish to meet Gamboa are encouraged to attend his campaign rally Sept. 26 at the Brazoria Heritage Foundation Gymnasium at 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. Dinner and silent auction begin at 5:30 p.m. and the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m.
