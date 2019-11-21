SWEENY
Businesses invited to light up streets
The Sweeny Beautification Committee is sponsoring the Street of Lights Contest for Christmas in the Park, scheduled for Dec. 7.
All businesses on Main Street and beyond are welcome to participate by decorating the front of their business or establishment with as many lights as they wish. The idea is to make Sweeny look inviting and festive for the Christmas season.
The theme for this year will be “O Little Town of Bethlehem,” and awards for first, second and third place will be awarded. Judging will take place Dec. 6, with the winners announced at the tree-lighting ceremony the next night.
Call 979-216-6566 for information.
DAMON
First English Lutheran offering Soup Supper
First English Lutheran Church, 3615 College St. in Damon, is hosting its Soup Supper and Bake Sale starting at 11 a.m. Saturday.
All-you-can-eat adult dine-in costs $8 and kids cost $6. Tea, crackers and bread are included. Take-out will be available for $8 a quart or $30 a gallon.
A variety of homemade soups will be available for purchase, including chicken noodle, taco, gumbo, beef stew, sausage and potato, chicken tortilla, broccoli cheese, cheesy chicken enchilada and more.
Pre-orders can be placed by emailing snowwhite@consolidated.net or by calling Trish at 979-553-3535.
SWEENY
Church group having tamale fundraiser
The Guadalupañas from Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Sweeny is taking orders for tamales until Dec. 5.
Tamales are $12 a dozen and available in regular and spicy pork, regular and spicy chicken, and regular and spicy bean.
Orders can be picked up starting at noon Dec. 12 at the church hall, 310 N. McKinney St., across from Sweeny Community Hospital.
To order or for information, call Mamie at 979-429-6014, Claudia at 979-216-6566 or the church at 979-548-2020.
