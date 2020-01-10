ANGLETON — During the month of January, the Brazoria County Library System is joining up with schools and libraries across the county in the third annual Beanstack Winter Reading Challenge sponsored by publisher Penguin Random House, which has committed $50,000 in books and author visits to winning libraries and schools.
The challenge for Brazoria County will be to read one million minutes between now and Jan. 31 and to record time spent reading using the free Beanstack Tracker app or on the library’s Beanstack website, bclstx.beanstack.org.
As an added incentive, participants who read 600 minutes (10 hours) or more will be entered in a raffle drawing for a Brazoria County Library System stadium blanket and mug to be given out at each of the 12 branch libraries.
“Reading just 20 minutes each day will allow people to qualify for the random drawing,” said Tom West, adult services coordinator for the library system, who encourages everyone to adopt a new year’s resolution to Read 20 (minutes, or more, each day) in 2020.
The Winter Reading Challenge is open to all ages and designed to help communities read more in 2020 and into the future. Beanstack is the same app that was used to log and keep track of reading during the past Summer Reading Program.
Last year’s Winter Reading Challenge enrolled 65,323 readers nationwide, who logged more than 150,000 books and 13.5 million minutes of reading.
Penguin Random House will announce the results and top finishers this February.
Contact West at 979-864-1505 for information.
