The city of West Columbia, corporate entities, local churches and businesses are sponsoring the annual communitywide cleanup Saturday. Many civic group volunteers, students, churches and other groups of local residents will be canvassing the streets of West Columbia cleaning local parks, picking up trash and doing other duties. There is something to do for people of all ages.
Sign-up and a light breakfast will be at 8 a.m. at Gulf Coat Christian Center, 725 West Brazos Avenue, West Columbia. The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. From 12:30 to 2 p.m., a taco bar will be provided prepared by Columbia United Methodist Church at 315 S. 16th St., West Columbia.
Sponsors include Waste Connections Inc., Coburn Chiropractic Of West Columbia, Provenzano Properties, Gulf Coast Christian Center, Columbia United Methodist Church, First Baptist Church, West Columbia City Hall
