With Veterans Day having been recognized this month, the Brazoria County Library System would like to take the opportunity to remind residents about one of the many resources available to library cardholders, Brainfuse VetNow.
VetNow is a unique service that features live online experts and other resources to help veterans navigate the Veterans Day bureaucracy, access college-level tutors, help transition from the military to a civilian career and more.
VetNow supports our community’s veterans through a variety of services, including:
Live Benefits Navigator: Live VetNow Navigators are available online to help veterans and their families in applying for eligible benefits, locating community resources and locating accredited claims agents.
Job Transition Assistance: Brainfuse Job Coaches are available online to help veterans find civilian careers, convert one’s military experience into a marketable resume, practice for in-person job interviews and more.
College Skills Building: VetNow offers live, online tutors and writing experts who are available to help veterans build academic skills that are critical for college success. In addition, VetNow features an extensive library of self-study resources and tools developed by Brainfuse, including lessons, flashcards, video tutorials and practice tests (such as the SAT, ACT, TEAS, HESI, GRE and GMAT).
VetNow is available to all patrons from any Brazoria County library or remotely with a valid library card. To access VetNow, visit the library website at bcls.lib.tx.us, click on the Research Room tab and then locate VetNow under the list of resources.
