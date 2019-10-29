LAKE JACKSON — It’s again that time of year for Divas at Dusk.
The one-night event is from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday and begins at 99 This Way St. in Lake Jackson.
Attendees are encouraged to grab their shopping shoes for the event.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to invite their girlfriends, moms, sisters, aunts and coworkers and plan a fun ladies night out.
The free event has more than a dozen downtown Lake Jackson retail stores participating, refreshments and park and shuttle. A limo bus will shuttle shoppers around so there’s no need to walk to each store.
Specials, sales and giveaways will be available at each store participating in Divas at Dusk. Participants must be 18 or older to participate or ride in the limo. Stores will be decorated for Christmas and have new merchandise for holiday shopping.
Participating stores include Brazos Avenue Market, Carriage Flowers, Elaine’s Fashions, Forever Treasures, LJ Flower Co., Refresh Boutique, Tammie’s Touch, The Vinyl Door, Treasure Chest, Stand Out Fashion, Unbridled Boutique, Uncommon Market and Urban Eve.
