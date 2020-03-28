Editor’s note: The Facts invited local clergy to submit sermons for residents who are unable to attend their regular worhip services. Randy Dane, equipping pastor of Brazos Pointe Fellowship, is providing the church’s sermon this week. The service can be viewed on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. today @brazospointe fellowship, or later at www.brazospointe.com/media.
There is a lot that is hard and sad about the coronavirus situation. The effects of the virus are heartbreaking, especially the loss of life. I don’t yet know anyone personally who has tested positive, much less anyone who has passed away because of the virus. But, I know a lot of people who have experienced interrupted dreams because of the necessity of quarantine and social distancing. Some examples include:
Students who were not able to show their fair animals, participate in team sports or put on a musical
Vacations, especially special trips — like big anniversary milestones, being busted.
The two that have made me the saddest to watch are:
High school seniors, missing so much of the expected and planned experiences, and…Weddings. Can you imagine? After all the dreaming, planning and anticipation. It is so sad.
It’s tough! It’s hard when dreams and expectations are interrupted. Life can be very hard. We all discover that sooner or later. This is a fact that God never tries to hide from us in the Bible. In fact, the story of the Bible goes to extremes at times to make sure we know it.
Can the Bible be counted on to help us when we encounter these hard times? What about when life thrusts us into a worst-case scenario? Or when our circumstances disrupt our dreams?
The answer is yes.
Early in the pages of the Bible we find the story of a man whose dreams seemed to be crushed. His story consisted of one worst-case scenario after another. The Bible calls him Joseph. His brothers called him the dreamer. Joseph had a dream. We’re told about it in Genesis 37:5.
Joseph was the 4th generation of a nation building project God had undertaken. He was the descendant of Abraham, Isaac & Jacob – founders of a nation God intended to use to bless all other nations. Joseph’s father, Jacob, aka Israel, had 12 sons by several different mothers. Tension between the brothers was to be expected. Sibling rivalry isn’t unusual — imagine 12 boys! But Joseph was the odd man out.
Maybe it was the bad report he gave on his brothers that you see in verse 2. Or maybe it was this, look on to verse 3 …
Now Israel loved Joseph more than any of his other sons, because he had been born to him in his old age and he made an ornate robe for him. When his brothers saw that their father loved him more than any of them, they hated him and could not speak a kind word to him. Genesis 37:3-4 NIV
Wow, that will fuel sibling rivalry every time!
This coat was important — in their time and culture it represented a lot:
Proof of his father’s favor
Higher family status than his older brothers
Maybe even inheritance rights
An indication that, unlike his brothers, Joseph was intended for management, not labor.
His dad’s favoritism put him in a no-win situation, a worst-case scenario for family relations. Joseph was exceptional, you will see that as his story unfolds. His father saw it. But Jacob’s favoritism caused Joseph’s older brothers to truly hate him. Joseph couldn’t help that, but the next scenario he could have helped. If the coat his dad gave him wasn’t enough, his telling about his dreams sealed their hatred! Look on to verse 5 …
Joseph had a dream, and when he told it to his brothers, they hated him all the more. He said to them, “Listen to this dream I had: We were binding sheaves of grain out in the field when suddenly my sheaf rose and stood upright, while your sheaves gathered around mine and bowed down to it.” His brothers said to him, “Do you intend to reign over us? Will you actually rule us?” And they hated him all the more because of his dream and what he had said. Then he had another dream, and he told it to his brothers. “Listen,” he said, “I had another dream, and this time the sun and moon and eleven stars were bowing down to me.” When he told his father as well as his brothers, his father rebuked him and said, “What is this dream you had? Will your mother and I and your brothers actually come and bow down to the ground before you?” His brothers were jealous of him, but his father kept the matter in mind. — Genesis 37:5-11 NIV
We later learn that these dreams were from God and that Joseph really would rule over his family. God had great things in mind for Joseph, but in telling the dreams with their obvious implications to his brothers who hated him, Joseph crossed the line. We don’t know if Joseph was arrogant or naïve. Whether it was immaturity or pride, but there’s something we can learn from his mistake, for sure: Be CAREFUL with your dream.
This wise call to carefulness is especially true when you’re dealing with a dream that you believe that God has placed in your heart. Don’t just shout it out in public, especially right now — that might violate social distancing, but instead save it for those who care, and share it with those who can help.
Listen to what Jesus, himself, said in Matthew 7:6 …
Do not give dogs what is sacred do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces. — Matthew 7:6 NIV
That describes exactly what Joseph’s brothers intended to do – tear him and his dream to pieces.
Listen to what happened some time later …
“Here comes that dreamer!” they said to each other. “Come now, let’s kill him and throw him into one of these cisterns and say that a ferocious animal devoured him. Then we’ll see what comes of his dreams.” When Reuben heard this, he tried to rescue him from their hands. “Let’s not take his life,” he said. “Don’t shed any blood. Throw him into this cistern here in the wilderness, but don’t lay a hand on him.” Reuben said this to rescue him from them and take him back to his father. So when Joseph came to his brothers, they stripped him of his robe — the ornate robe he was wearing — and they took him and threw him into the cistern. The cistern was empty there was no water in it. — Genesis 37:19-24 NIV
Joseph was doomed, alone in the bottom of a pit. The lights were fading and the curtain was going down on Joseph’s dream.
How many of you know exactly how Joseph felt?
How many of you feel alone, stuck in a pit right now?
A business or business plan falling apart
A mortgage on a dream due, but the money’s not there
Retirement being pushed so much further out than you had hoped
A clear next step beginning to feel foolish or untimely.
What do you do when the dream seems to be slipping away?
First of all, make sure the dream is from God. It may not be a God dream, you know? It could just be human ambition, or even greed. It could simply be a desire for fame, success or power. It may even be too small — something puny in God’s great economy.
A true God dream, something He has placed deep in your heart – won’t go away. Not even with the worst-case scenario. When life and the world are telling you no, realize God might be saying not yet.
So, when it feels like the dream is slipping away…
Count on the SOVEREIGNTY and PROVIDENCE of God.
Sovereignty is the supreme power and authority of God’s control, as Creator and Ruler of the universe. Providence is the protective care of that same all powerful God. That’s the God of Joseph in Genesis. He’s the same God today – even with coronavirus sweeping the globe, destroying lives, stealing and delaying dreams.
Joseph was alone in a pit, his dream a distant memory. Look on to verse 25…
As they sat down to eat their meal, they looked up and saw a caravan of Ishmaelites coming from Gilead. Their camels were loaded with spices, balm and myrrh, and they were on their way to take them down to Egypt. Judah said to his brothers, “What will we gain if we kill our brother and cover up his blood? Come, let’s sell him to the Ishmaelites and not lay our hands on him after all, he is our brother, our own flesh and blood.” His brothers agreed. So when the Midianite merchants came by, his brothers pulled Joseph up out of the cistern and sold him for twenty shekels of silver to the Ishmaelites, who took him to Egypt. — Genesis 37:25-28 NIV
Granted, being sold as a slave is not typically what we see as something that keeps a dream alive, but in Joseph’s story, God just happened to put a caravan on the road at just the right time to pass by these brothers plotting to kill Joseph on their lunch break — and God spared Joseph! That’s God’s providence.
He may have lost everything, his coat, his family, but he still had his dream, and his God. He may have left his homeland as a slave. He may have walked into Egypt as a slave. But spoiler alert, Egypt was a nation that he would one day rule as a blessing to the nations, including his nation — and including his own family. That’s God’s sovereignty!
When all seemed lost, Joseph still had his dream and a deep abiding trust in the God who gave it to him. What about you? Let Joseph’s story provide encouragement to your weary and burdened heart today.
