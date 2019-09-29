LAKE JACKSON — Brazosport College’s Community Education program is registering for its free adult education and literacy courses, with classes beginning at varying times throughout October. Beginning Nov. 4, one can also register for spring classes.
These classes, which include high school equivalency, English as a second language, citizenship, career pathways and internationally trained professional classes, will be Monday through Thursday. HSE classes were formerly known as GED classes.
These courses are free and will be offered at three locations around Brazoria County.
The career pathways and internationally trained professional classes are recent additions to Community Education’s Adult Education and Literacy program.
Career pathways offers students the opportunity to acquire a combination of basic academic and industry-specific training at the same time with no or very little expense to the student. Students entering the career pathways program may already have a high school diploma or its equivalent. Continuing education already offers pathways for phlebotomy and medical assistant careers.
This semester, BC Community Education is partnering with Turner Industries for National Center for Construction Education and Research scaffolding certification and Country Village Care for certified nursing assistant training.
Another new program is the Internationally Trained Professional class, which assists getting degrees from other countries transcribed while teaching contextualized English for specific areas of expertise, which increases opportunities in the United States.
“It’s been a privilege to see our adult learners pursue and accomplish their educational and career goals,” Grant Project Manager Gracie Pequeño said. “These students are persistent and goal driven. I admire their tenacity and hard work. Once they’re a part of the Brazosport College community, they feel even more empowered to reach their goals.”
Interested students can register in person at the Community Education Center, Room B-100 on the Brazosport College main campus, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson.
There are no late registrations for the HSE classes and attendance at the first two class meetings is required. If younger than 19, a parent or guardian is required to register for HSE classes. HSE classes require a textbook and calculator, which cost about $50.
ESL classes are open to anyone 19 or older, and many of the instructors speak multiple languages. The ESL courses have six levels of progression, beginning with no experience in the English language. Attendance at orientation sessions for ESL/citizenship classes will be at Brazosport College Main Campus, 500 College Drive, Room B-100; Angleton CATS Academy, 300 S. Walker St.; and Freeport Center, 305 E. Park Ave.
For information, including specific class days and times, call the Community Education Center on the BC Main Campus at 979-230-3600.
