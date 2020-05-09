Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Eli Jesus Alanis, April 24
Adelilah Rose Garcia, April 24
Luis Enrique Hernandez III, April 25
Aliza Danielle Cortez, April 26
Ashdon Marie Wilson, April 26
Caselyn Elizabeth Reznicek, April 27
Tate Aaron Draeger, April 27
Mateo Arzaga Hernandez, April 27
Lucas Knight Stutchman, April 28
Alonzo Rey Quintero, April 28
Matthew Alexander Gonzalez, April 28
Chandler Dior Mottu-Branch, April 28
Gabriel Eissa Trevino, April 28
Meadow Rose Sessions, April 30
Kaysen D’Andre’ Turner, April 30
Charlie Renee Jones, April 30
Shadow Glenn Parker, April 30
John Elijah Richardson Agramonte-Jopes, April 30
Miriam Dixie Terry, May 5
Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:
Chase Glen Reynolds and Elena Rose Rodriguez, April 27
Weynie Naidmar Cruz Soto and John Michael Segarra, April 27
Thomas Eugene Severson and Carolyn Jean Severson, April 27
Lucio Cortes Mota and Cynthia Elena Castillo Aparicio, April 27
Theadis Durden, Jr. and Trazie C. Burrows, April 27
Kirsten Leah LePage and Edward Vincent Parisi, April 27
Gabrielle Nicole Schmees and Diego Sa Cavalcante Grassano, April 27
Cassie Lauren Peel and Michael William Yarbrough, April 28
Travis Glenn Wilson and Lauren Ashley Hargrave, April 29
Mohamed Abouismail and Nicole Alyssia Mizzi, April 29
Victor Kehinde Osayande Orumwense and Gladys Osayande Edomwandagbon, April 29
Kevin Wade Hare and Sara Gaile Haley, April 29
Ferrino Alejandro Mendez and Nora Elvia Garcia Saucedo, April 30
Guadalupe Suarez and Aybar Diony Brito, April 30
Mario Humberto Bracamonte Martinez and Diana Lissette Barrera Guardiola, April 30
Sovin George and Indira James, April 30
Jeanette Raquel Ybarra and Juan Gabriel Madrigal, April 30
Alisha Dawn Scott and Jeremy Richard Shuck, May 1
Jason Roy Liserio and Marcela Juaquina Kovacs, May 1
Jon Wesley Bass and Melody Joy Johnson, May 2
Stephanie Alexander and Isaiah Rashad Bassett, May 1
Eric Douglas Pushinsky, Jr. and Zhazira Bauyrzhan, May 1
Michael Jerome Weber and Lisa Jene Trout, May 1
John Scott Carlton and Cassie Jean Hartnett, May 1
Tony Rodriguez and Linda E. Cowart, May 1
Seth Conley Hansen and Lori Rebecca Hemming, May 1
Jose De Jesus Campuzano and Sabrina Lynn Chavez, May 1
Deforiest Raymond Menefee Varraway and Quentinetta La Shaun Kibble, May 2
Benjamin Travis Rawls and Alison Claire Adams, May 2
Abdul Aziz Chikh-Ali and Joanne Boehm, May 2
Alexis Calderon and Estefani Anahis Arcia, May 3
Matthew Allen Hardy and Elizabeth Virgie McCall, May 4
William Jeremy Ince and Misti Lee Thomas, May 4
Justin Michael Mayo and Mary Elizabeth Hillier, May 5
