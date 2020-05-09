Births filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Eli Jesus Alanis, April 24

Adelilah Rose Garcia, April 24

Luis Enrique Hernandez III, April 25

Aliza Danielle Cortez, April 26

Ashdon Marie Wilson, April 26

Caselyn Elizabeth Reznicek, April 27

Tate Aaron Draeger, April 27

Mateo Arzaga Hernandez, April 27

Lucas Knight Stutchman, April 28

Alonzo Rey Quintero, April 28

Matthew Alexander Gonzalez, April 28

Chandler Dior Mottu-Branch, April 28

Gabriel Eissa Trevino, April 28

Meadow Rose Sessions, April 30

Kaysen D’Andre’ Turner, April 30

Charlie Renee Jones, April 30

Shadow Glenn Parker, April 30

John Elijah Richardson Agramonte-Jopes, April 30

Miriam Dixie Terry, May 5

Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office:

Chase Glen Reynolds and Elena Rose Rodriguez, April 27

Weynie Naidmar Cruz Soto and John Michael Segarra, April 27

Thomas Eugene Severson and Carolyn Jean Severson, April 27

Lucio Cortes Mota and Cynthia Elena Castillo Aparicio, April 27

Theadis Durden, Jr. and Trazie C. Burrows, April 27

Kirsten Leah LePage and Edward Vincent Parisi, April 27

Gabrielle Nicole Schmees and Diego Sa Cavalcante Grassano, April 27

Cassie Lauren Peel and Michael William Yarbrough, April 28

Travis Glenn Wilson and Lauren Ashley Hargrave, April 29

Mohamed Abouismail and Nicole Alyssia Mizzi, April 29

Victor Kehinde Osayande Orumwense and Gladys Osayande Edomwandagbon, April 29

Kevin Wade Hare and Sara Gaile Haley, April 29

Ferrino Alejandro Mendez and Nora Elvia Garcia Saucedo, April 30

Guadalupe Suarez and Aybar Diony Brito, April 30

Mario Humberto Bracamonte Martinez and Diana Lissette Barrera Guardiola, April 30

Sovin George and Indira James, April 30

Jeanette Raquel Ybarra and Juan Gabriel Madrigal, April 30

Alisha Dawn Scott and Jeremy Richard Shuck, May 1

Jason Roy Liserio and Marcela Juaquina Kovacs, May 1

Jon Wesley Bass and Melody Joy Johnson, May 2

Stephanie Alexander and Isaiah Rashad Bassett, May 1

Eric Douglas Pushinsky, Jr. and Zhazira Bauyrzhan, May 1

Michael Jerome Weber and Lisa Jene Trout, May 1

John Scott Carlton and Cassie Jean Hartnett, May 1

Tony Rodriguez and Linda E. Cowart, May 1

Seth Conley Hansen and Lori Rebecca Hemming, May 1

Jose De Jesus Campuzano and Sabrina Lynn Chavez, May 1

Deforiest Raymond Menefee Varraway and Quentinetta La Shaun Kibble, May 2

Benjamin Travis Rawls and Alison Claire Adams, May 2

Abdul Aziz Chikh-Ali and Joanne Boehm, May 2

Alexis Calderon and Estefani Anahis Arcia, May 3

Matthew Allen Hardy and Elizabeth Virgie McCall, May 4

William Jeremy Ince and Misti Lee Thomas, May 4

Justin Michael Mayo and Mary Elizabeth Hillier, May 5

