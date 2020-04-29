ANGLETON — Due to the continued spread of the COVID-19, the Brazoria County Appraisal District will not be able to provide face to face customer service or informal appraisal meetings between property owners and staff members effective immediately.
Chief Appraiser Cheryl Evans encouraged all individuals to conduct business remotely using other Brazoria County Appraisal District available modes of communication.
“We are following the guidelines from the CDC to protect the public we serve,” Evans said.
Evans said a large volume of protests from property owners is expected this year.
“We will handle every one of them as quickly and efficiently as possible by phone, mail and email,” she said.
Although appraisal districts across the state are following suit, Evans wants to assure Brazoria County residents this measure will not limit their ability to contact the district office for exemptions, questions, protests and assistance.
“Help us to help you,” she said stressing to property owners when they file an exemption or any application to include the documents and information requested on the forms. If there is a protest filed by mail, E-File, email to include any evidence they want district staff to consider.
“It is so important to include a current phone number and email address,” she said. “Our staff will be contacting you, but it may take time to get through a large volume of protests so patience will be appreciated.”
Evans said the district will have two drop boxes available at the rear entrance of the Snow Building, which is across from the courthouse in Angleton. In addition, protests can be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service or emailed to help@brazoriacad.org. For the first time, the district will have an online protest form available at www.brazoriacad.org at the link “forms.”
“All BCAD business with the general public and property owners can be done remotely without having to visit our office,” Evans said. “We are putting the safety of the public and our employees first.”
