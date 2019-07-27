ALVIN — In order to help students succeed with their education, Alvin Community College will help guide them to a career pathway and introduce them to employers during the Super Saturday Registration and Career Exploration Blitz on Aug. 17.
The event is funded by a $6,900 grant from Workforce Solutions.
“The grant will help connect students with local employers while college and staff members will promote career pathways,” said Gayland Capps, ACC grants coordinator.
Students will be able visit with employers in the Student Center and will also be able to take a career assessment, participate in activities and demonstrations from ACC programs and learn more about the career pathways to high-demand jobs.
There will be many employers including local petrochemical firms, industrial services, government agencies and more.
The Career Exploration component is held in conjunction with the Super Saturday Registration Blitz. The event is for students who are not able to visit the campus during the week.
During the Registration Blitz, students can take required testing, visit with an advisor, apply for financial aid, register for classes and more.
Fall registration is now open and will close on Aug. 19. During the week, students can register at any of ACC’s three locations: the main campus, the University of Houston Clear Lake-Pearland campus and at Shadow Creek High School.
The ACC Admissions Office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. ACC is closed on Fridays until Aug. 9. UHCL Pearland offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To register at Shadow Creek High School, visit the campus 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Several services will be offered including state-required testing to attend college. Students must register for testing by 5 p.m. Aug. 15 in order to take the exams Aug. 17. Seats for testing fill quickly. The tests will be administered starting at 8 a.m.
Those who need guidance on which courses to take can also visit with academic advisors who will be on hand. Advisors can visit with students to determine which classes will fit their needs and which degree plan is best suited for them.
Financial Aid staff members will be available to help students apply for assistance to help pay for their courses.
Students will also be able to pay for their classes, purchase their books, obtain a student ID and receive a parking pass.
Once students have finished testing and know which classes they want to take, they can then register for the 2019 Fall semester.
From Aug. 20-27 registration will include a late fee. Classes begin Aug. 26.
Students attending the Saturday event can register for the services they need starting at 8 a.m. at the admissions office.
The event is free and open to the public. The Career Exploration will be held at the Student Center while the Registration Blitz will be in the admissions office.
Prospective students are encouraged to review the steps to get started prior to the event. To find out more or to sign up for testing visit www.alvincollege.edu or e-mailadvising@alvincollege.edu. Call 281-756-3553.
