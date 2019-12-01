T he following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Aunnie Dietra Petersen, 36, counts one, two and three, credit card or debit card abuse; criminal episode.
Amanda Suzanne White, 37, aggravated assault.
Leon Dickson Jr., 66, assault family violence-choking.
Reed William Thornton, 24, aggravated assault.
Farine Lorraine Herron, 31, tampering with physical evidence.
Bianaca Tashae Hunter, 30, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Latravius Weaver, 20, robbery.
Hojatollah Lotfipour, 44, robbery.
Fred Troutt, 20, count one, indecency with a child by contact; count two, possession of child pornography; criminal episode.
Richard Lee Erving Rose, 24, criminal mischief.
Marcus Edwards III, 32, deadly conduct.
Luis Victor Villarreal, 41, theft.
Lemarvin Dewayne Edmonson, 36, theft.
Chad Eric Parker, 29, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Wilburn George Rogers Jr., 38, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Ronald Lee Sharp, 48, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Robert Lee Stamport, 41, theft; enhanced.
Dana Hollis Theis, 52, possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Salinas II, 32, assault family violence-choking.
Arkadiusz Marceli Wesolowski, 32, tampering with physical evidence.
Mason Scott Wilkinson, 24, assault family violence-choking.
Marissa Nicole Allen, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Marie Battenfield, 27, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced.
John Coleman Blackstock, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Raechell Lyn Borg, 33, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; enhanced.
Dylan Christian Casiano, 29, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode; habitual.
Amber Branum, 21, theft-aggregated.
Nathaniel Keith Meador, 21, theft-aggregated.
Brandon Antonio Cerda, 33, theft.
Kandra Renea Garza, 37, criminal mischief.
Jonathan Paul Graff, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Bobbi Jo Hassell, 30, theft-aggregated.
Stefani Renee Hensley, 22, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jason Daniel Hill, 38, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jason Daniel Hill, 38, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Jason Daniel Hill, 38, tampering with physical evidence.
Austin Tilman Huett, 19, theft of firearm.
Curt Lee King, 33, evading arrest.
Mario Gutierrez Koole Jr., 45, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Ryan Odell Johnson, 43, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Nikita Marie Alexander, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Travis Allen, 21, evading arrest with prior conviction.
Travis Allen, 21, burglary of habitation.
David Wayne Birdsong, 58, burglary of building; enhanced.
Tamajah Brown, 20, assault family violence-choking.
Samuel LC Castillo, 31, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Jesse Duane Hawkins, 25, possession of a controlled substance.
Neriah Janice Lee, 23, possession of a controlled substance.
Jo Ann Desselle, a.k.a. Betty Jean Jones, 61, tampering with physical evidence.
Dhendre Fisher, 43, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Mark Grinie, 21, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Johnny Anthony Guevara Jr., 36, burglary of habitation.
Jose Daniel Infante, 34, aggravated assault.
Ashley Nacole Kelley, 27, possession of a controlled substance.
Trisdon Lee Nowicki, 37, possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Sondra Leonard, 29, credit card or debit card abuse.
Annie Rhyan Logsdon, a.k.a. Annie Rhyan Sanchez, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Annie Rhyan Logsdon, a.k.a. Annie Rhyan Sanchez, 34, tampering with physical evidence.
Annie Rhyan Logsdon, a.k.a. Annie Rhyan Sanchez, 34, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Mark Longoria, 32, assault family violence with previous conviction; enhanced.
Robyn Jenette Martin, 37, possession of a controlled substance.
Scott Michael Mills, 40, driving while intoxicated third or more; enhanced.
Preston Perez, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Cameron Bresean Pye, 20, possession of a controlled substance.
Adam Lane Rice, driving while intoxicated third or more; habitual.
Deborah Ann Ringo, 58, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Kevin Patrick Staley, 47, burglary of a building.
Dawn Michele Taylor, 51, theft with two or more previous convictions; enhanced.
Jeremy Lucas Taylor, 28, possession of a controlled substance.
Fernando Torres, 46, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Steve Vela, 42, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Terry White, 69, possession of a controlled substance; enhanced.
Terry White, 69, tampering with physical evidence; habitual.
Sharon Annette Williams, a.k.a. Sharon Davis, 60, theft with two or more previous convictions.
