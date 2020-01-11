Clara Pearl Bulanek
November 23, 1931 –
January 9, 2020
Clara Pearl Bulanek, 88, of Danbury went peacefully to our Lord and Savior on January 9, 2020. Pearl was a member of the Danbury Baptist Church. Services will be held Monday on January 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Danbury Baptist Church with David Catoe and David Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Danbury Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas.
Pearl was born November 23, 1931 in Houston, Texas to Elsie Jones Christensen and Able Bailey Christensen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Joe Bulanek, Sr. and sister, Jane Walker Brem.
Pearl was a graduate of Danbury High School class of 1950. She married Donald Joe Bulanek on January 19, 1952 in Danbury, Texas. Together they started a farming and ranching operation in the Danbury area in which is continuing today with fourth generation farming.
Pearl is survived by her children, Darlene Kern and husband, Tony of Danbury, Donald Joe Bulanek, Jr. and wife Sharon of Danbury, Pat Bulanek and wife, Vanessa of Angleton, Judy Kay and husband, Randy of Danbury, Nelson Bulanek of Danbury; brothers, A. B. Christensen and wife Willa Mae of Danbury; sisters, Margaret Rose and husband, Jackie of Shreveport, Louisiana, Christene Christensen of Cypress; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren and her fur baby companion, Hannah which she loved dearly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandson, Tony Kern, Jr, Lee Kay, Patrick Bulanek, D.J.Bulanek III, Joe Bulanek, Brad Bulanek and Kyler Kern.
The family would like to thank Country Village Care and AMED Hospice for her good care. A special thank you to Blanca and Veronica for the loving care you provided to our mother for her to remain at home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Danbury Baptist Church or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.palms funeralhome.com
