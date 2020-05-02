Zeno Rudolph Cooper
J une 24, 1935 –
April 25, 2020
Zeno Rudolph Cooper, 84, of Brazoria, passed from this life on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Sweeny, Texas. He was born on June 24, 1935 in Bunker Hill, Mississippi to Harold and Herma (Harrison) Cooper.
He loved many things in his life, but most of all was his Lord Jesus Christ. He loved his family, deer hunting, golfing, dogs and telling stories. One of his favorite stories was telling how he made the first hole-in-one for himself and Wilderness Golf Course. He worked most of his life for Sherwin Williams Paint Co. and enjoyed the many friends he made there through the years.
Due to COVID-19, a private family graveside service will be held at Sweeny Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held later.
Zeno is survived by his sons, Lloyd Cooper and wife, Lisa and Brady Cooper and wife, Linda; daughters, Sandra Sewell and husband, Wesley and Christy Baker; brothers, Joe Cooper and wife, Brenda and Greg Cooper and wife, Glenda; sisters, Carolyn Polk and husband, Toxie, and Cathy Creel and husband, Gerald; and brother-in-law, Kent Robbins; along with 14 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Elizabeth Robbins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Zeno’s name to Grace Baptist Church - Op eration Christmas Child, PO Box 735 Brazoria, Texas 77422.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas 118 W Texas 77422 (979)-798-2128.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
