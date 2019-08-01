Curtis Williams, II
Curtis Williams II made the transition to his eternal home with his wife Djacarda at his side in the early hours of July 24, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Pearland. Born March 15, 1974 to Deonnia and Curtis Williams in Bay City, Texas, Curtis attended Southside Elementary, Angleton Middle School, and remained a beloved and involved member of the Angleton High School Wildcats Class of 1992 where he was accomplished athlete in basketball and football.
At the age of 14, he gave his life to Christ and was baptized at First Missionary Baptist Church in Angleton. His connection with the church remained strong well into his later years as he continued to serve as a financial and educational contributor and mentor to young members of the church and its programs. He devoted time to mentorship of young black men by helping them navigate opportunities spanning higher education, career planning, and entrepreneurship. A trusted business consultant, Curtis developed an expansive personal network and professional acumen in tax, insurance, and financial planning to become an innovative resource for small businesses across Brazoria, Fort Bend and Harris counties.
Recognized by his unique and infectious laugh, Curtis had a quick wit and sense of humor that created friendships everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by his younger sister, Demecca Darchea Williams; maternal grandparents, J. Lewis Morgan and Hazel Baldridge Morgan; and paternal grandparents, Jack Dempsey Williams and Lillian Mangum Williams.
He is survived by wife of five years, Djacarda; teen daughters, Tailar and Kennedi; toddler and infant sons, Carter and Clark; his parents, Deonnia Williams (Shed Waddy) and Curtis Williams Sr. (Gwenn); sisters, Curtresha Weston (Kenneth Spears) and Dominique Williams; nephew, Jalen Weston, and a host of family and friends.
Active Pallbearers, Shad Fuller, Lance Larry, Herman Johnson Jr., Sandy Quiller, Kelvin Vaughan, Carlos Wyche, Michael Rice, and Paul Buster Jr.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 West Orange Street, Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379. Messages of sympathy and support may be sent to the family at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net
