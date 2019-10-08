Robert Nelson Mercer
Robert Nelson Mercer, 89, of West Columbia, passed from this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born on January 13, 1930 in Johnson City, Tennessee to William Nelson Mercer and Kathleen (Cloyd) Mercer.
Robert worked for Dow Chemical for 34 years, where he had numerous patents on instrumentation. He served proudly in the United States Army. Robert loved guitar music and spending time with his family, telling stories about his childhood and his time in the army.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia with David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm also at the funeral home.
Robert is survived by his wife, Lizzie Mercer; children, Marian Folds and Gary Mercer and wife, Pam; grandchildren, Tiffany Folds, Kimberly Folds, Krystal McClellan and husband, Anson, Taryn Wollam and husband, Jeremy, and Hannah Mercer; great-grandchildren, Caden Riddle, Lincoln Wollam, Lane Wollam, Levi Wollam, and Giselle McClellan; sisters, Joan McQueen and Maryann Lowe; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Lois Mercer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association, act.alz.org/donate
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
